Rajasthan Assembly passes bill to make wearing face mask mandatory in public

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 3 (ANI): The Rajasthan assembly on Monday passed a bill making the wearing of face masks mandatory at public places in view of COVID-19 in the state.



Rajasthan has become the first state to pass such a bill.

A new clause in Section 4 of the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020 was inserted, which proposed to prohibit the movement of people at public places without properly covering mouth and nose with a face mask or cover.

Rajasthan detected 1,748 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths on Monday, taking the total positive cases in the state to 2,00,495 with 1,926 deaths, 1,82,680 recoveries/discharges and 15,889 active cases. (ANI)

