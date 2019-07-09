Rajasthan Assembly passes Lokayukta and Sub-Lokayukta Amendment Bill 2019

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 8 (ANI): The Rajasthan Assembly on Monday passed the Lokayukta and Sub-Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

On behalf of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Energy Minister Bulaki Das Kalla presented the bill in the House.

Responding to the debate on the bill, he said that the tenure of the post of Lokayukta was increased from five years to eight years by an amendment in Section 5 of Rajasthan Lokayukta and Sub-Lokayukta Act, 1973.

"But in most of the states, Lokayukta holds the post for a period of five years. In addition, the term of office of the chairman under the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act, 2013 (Central Act No. 1 of 2014) is also five years. In order to maintain equality in the post of Lokayukta in the Lokayukta in the other states of the country, it was decided by the State government that a five-year duration for the post of Lokayukta was sufficient," he said.

The Minister said that the government has brought this Bill to reduce its tenure from 8 to 5 years to make Lokayukta more powerful. "It is the right of the government to reduce or extend the Lokayukta's tenure. The state government has brought this bill only to strengthen the Lokayukta," he said.

Referring to the Lokpal of the country, he said: "When the term of the Lokpal of the country is 5 years, why can not the period of tenure of the Lokayukta of Rajasthan be taken for 5 years?

Earlier, the House rejected the amendment proposal to circulate the Bill for the opinion of the people. (ANI)

