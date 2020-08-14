Rajasthan Assembly Session begins

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has begun as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to bring a no-confidence motion against the Ashok Gehlot led government in the state.

The assembly session comes just days after the top leaders of Congress announced the return of Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs to the party-fold.

Meanwhile, the Congress said that it is united to take on the BJP which is planning to bring a no-confidence motion against the Ashok Gehlot government.

The remarks came after a meeting of Congress Legislature Party which was attended by Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion had caused a crisis in the Congress government in the state.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday issued a whip for the second time to six of its MLAs in Rajasthan to vote against the Congress in any no-confidence motion or any other proceedings in the state Assembly.



BSP National General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra issued the whip to the MLAs.

"All six MLAs have been directed under para 2(1)(a) of the Xth Schedule to vote against the Congress Party in any No-Confidence motion or any other proceedings to be held during the Assembly session of Rajasthan Assembly and if they violate the same they will face disqualification under para 2(1)(b) of the Xth Schedule," a press note by BSP stated.

Last month, Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief after his differences with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state. Pilot was reportedly miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

However, this apparently seems to have ended now as Pilot has agreed to work for the party after a meeting with the top Congress leadership. (ANI)