Rajasthan at number two in terms of economic development: CM Ashok Gehlot

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], March 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday highlighted Rajasthan's economic growth at the International Exhibition Festival and said that the state is at number two in terms of economic development.

While addressing the State Level Export Awards and Rajasthan International Exhibition Festival in Jodhpur, CM Gehlot said, "According to the government data, Rajasthan is at number two in terms of economic development, indicating that Rajasthan is moving forward in the economic field."

The Chief Minister made four important announcements at the function to promote exports.

Rajasthan International Expo will be organized every year in Jodhpur. Handicraft Directorate (Centre) will be opened in Jodhpur. A permanent structure will be constructed at Boranada, Jodhpur to organize an expo every year and a Primary Health Centre will be opened to provide medical facilities to the employees working in this area.

Talking about the export facilities in the state, the CM said, "A better environment has been created in the field of exports in Rajasthan. The state is progressing with a boom in exports. The increasing participation of women in the field of exports is a good sign. They are playing an important role in increasing exports by skillfully managing things."



Highlighting the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) policy, CM Gehlot said," Because of the MSME policy more than 16,000 industrial units have been set up so far."

"There is no need for any kind of government permission for five years in the MSME Establishment and Facilitation Act. In this, there will be relaxation in getting various necessary permissions for up to 5 years for starting any industry. The number of small units has increased with this provision," he added.

Further informing about the strong infrastructure of the state, Gehlot said, "Due to the strong infrastructure of the state, Rajasthan is exporting in various sectors including Handicrafts, Agro, Engineering Goods and Gems and Jewellery. Thousands of units will be set up with the establishment of the refinery and petrochemicals complex in Barmer and Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

"The State Government is developing RIICO Industrial Area in every subdivision. With this, employment and entrepreneurship will increase", he added.

The Chief Minister also visited different stalls and made enquiries about the products showcased at the expo. He also encouraged entrepreneurs, exporters and buyers. (ANI)

