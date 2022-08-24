Rajasthan bags investment worth nearly Rs 70k cr in Invest Rajasthan ceremony-2022: State govt

By Archana Prasad

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): In the Invest Rajasthan ceremony-2022 held here on Wednesday, MoUs worth Rs 69,789.93 crores were signed by the Rajasthan government with different entities creating as many as 11,846 direct employment opportunities, an official statement said.

The investments were majorly envisaged in various districts across the state including Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Ajmer, Jaipur, Udaipur, Alwar, etc. where RIICO has developed special sectoral zones over the years.



Rajasthan Chief Minster Ashok Gehlot said, "The picture has changed with the solar plant in Rajasthan. There is going to be a revolution in solar and wind power in Rajasthan. Social, economic, cultural, and political changes are being seen in Rajasthan."



Rajasthan government's Investors Summit is going to be held in Rajasthan on October 7 and 8.

While addressing the media Gehlot said, "The law and order situation is very good. There is an environment of investment in all the sectors, whether it's the power sector or anything else. The education system is good in Rajasthan. Rajasthan has become investment friendly. What we promised in our manifesto we fulfilled," he added.

During the event, Chief Minister Gehlot said that he was happy that the investor summit was happening on such a big scale. I would like to hear and understand the problems that investors face investing in Rajasthan, he added.

Ashok Gehlot further added, "I assure you that I am committed to providing solutions to you. Some of the most successful industrialists who have touched heights in business are from Rajasthan."

"Rajasthan has come a long way as a state investing heavily into education, health, infrastructure, refinery, petrochemicals, and renewable energy. Industries play a vital role in all development. With good law and order situation, beautiful roads, focus towards health, and many other new developments, Rajasthan is a wonderful state for you all to come and invest he added," he added. (ANI)

