Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The barrel of a T-90 battle tank was exploded on Thursday during a field firing exercise in the Pokhran ranges of Jaisalmer district, a defence spokesperson said.
Colonel Sambit Ghosh said the incident took place in the early hours.
No casualty was reported, he said.
An investigation has been ordered into the incident. (ANI)
Rajasthan: Barrel of T-90 battle tank explodes during firing practice, no casualty
ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 22:28 IST
