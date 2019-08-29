Rajasthan: Barrel of T-90 battle tank explodes during firing practice, no casualty

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): The barrel of a T-90 battle tank was exploded on Thursday during a field firing exercise in the Pokhran ranges of Jaisalmer district, a defence spokesperson said.

Colonel Sambit Ghosh said the incident took place in the early hours.

No casualty was reported, he said.

An investigation has been ordered into the incident. (ANI)

