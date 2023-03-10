Rajasthan: Bhilwara Police arrest five, including three woman, in honeytrap case

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], March 10 (ANI): With the arrest of five accused including three women, Bhilwara Police on Friday claimed to have busted a "honeytrap" gang.

"This group used to extort money by trapping property dealers, businessmen, government employees and others," Subhash Nagar SHO Nandlal Rinwa said.

While addressing a press conference, the SHO said that on March 4, a teacher named Bheru Lal Jat lodged a written complaint at the Subhash Nagar police station, and the subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of the group.

"We started the investigation by registering a case on the complaint, then we found this case of a honeytrap. We have arrested three women and two men in this case, whose interrogation is ongoing," SHO Rinwa said in the conference.

The SHO said that the teacher was once admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in the district. Some lady at the ward took his number and gave it to a woman. That woman called the teacher on the pretext of visiting some plot, where he was given water mixed with some intoxicant, which put him unconscious. At that time, another woman came and took off his clothes.



According to the complaint, then more people arrived on the spot and started a fight with the teacher and also snatched his mobile. The woman asked for the password of his Phone Pay and used it to transfer one lakh and ten thousand rupees from his account. The teacher was also injured on his head during the fight, the SHO said.

Reportedly, during the interrogation, the arrested group named some legal experts and said they are also involved in this matter, police said.

The SHO Rinwa added, "The arrested group has confessed to doing this earlier also. They have honey-trapped property dealers, businessmen and servicemen and received money from them, they are also being investigated. One of the women, Maya Sen, who was arrested today, got three cases registered in her name in the last three-four months."

Out of that, one case has been registered in Subhash Nagar police station, the other was in Mandalgarh and one was in Sadar police station, said the police officials.

There is another woman, Meena Rao, who has also got cases filed at many places.

"Now we are taking the list of the cases registered in their name and all of them will be thoroughly investigated. Also, whoever else is involved in this will also be arrested," added the officials. (ANI)

