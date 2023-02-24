Rajasthan: BJP chief JP Nadda participates in Sikh community Kisan Sabha in Hanumangarh

Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) [India], February 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J P Nadda participated in the Sikh Community Kisan Sabha in Hanumangarh.

While addressing the Sikh community, Nadda said, "Big slogans were given in the name of farmers, big things were said, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of bringing changes on the ground for the farmers. PM Narendra Modi has settled the issue of 1 crore 20 lakh farmers."

Nadda stated, "Sikh Gurus also worked to keep the country united by giving their martyrdom. We can never forget it. But all political parties have always done politics with the Sikh community, except Bharatiya Janata Party. PM Modi ji has a love for the Sikh community. He knows their pain."



"PM Modi did not do politics. He got the Kartarpur Corridor constructed. Financial help has been provided to the families of the 1984 riot victims," Nadda further stated.

He added that "it has been announced to further develop the historic Gurdwara Sahib of the country through tourism. There can be no other leader other than Narendra Modi who works so deeply for the Sikh community."

Nadda further stated, "today India has changed. Today the country is moving forward. But it is sad that the farmers of Rajasthan were cheated in the last elections in the name of loan waiver." (ANI)

