Rajasthan BJP chief leader hails Speaker Joshi's comment on CAA

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Rajasthan unit BJP president Satish Punia on Sunday thanked Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for saying that the Government of India has passed the Citizenship Amendment Act and the state government has to implement it as under the Constitution, citizenship is a subject of the Centre, and not of the state.

Punia said: "I welcome and congratulate CP Joshiji that he has supported the CAA. Before him, many Congress leaders like Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khurshid, and Kapil Sibal have also said that the Citizenship Amendment Act will have to be implemented."

"The CAA is revolutionary as it opens the doors of getting nationality status for the people who want to live with dignity and respect. Everyone has supported it including intellectuals, nationalists and world leaders. There is no further scope of debate on it," he said.

"Under the Constitution, citizenship is a subject of the Centre and not of the State," said Joshi while speaking at the annual award distribution ceremony of Mira Girls College in Udaipur on February 7. (ANI)

