Rajasthan: BJP MP gets threat letter; SIT set up to probe matter

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 11 (ANI): Rajasthan Police on Wednesday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Ranjita Koli's complaint that someone left behind a threat letter on Tuesday night.

According to the police, a case has been registered against unknown people under sections 384 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 3/25 of the Arms Act.

The team will investigate the matter under Special Operations Group (SOG) Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Tripathi.



Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also spoke to the Member of Parliament to know about her well being.

"Talked to MP Ranjita Koli to know about her well being. Has directed the Principal Secretary (home) and DGP to investigate the matter and take strict action. A team of SOG from Jaipur will investigate the matter in Bharatpur," Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

Koli was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bharatpur, Rajasthan in the 2019 General elections as on BJP's ticket. (ANI)

