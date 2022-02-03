Rajasthan: BJP protests against REET paper leak, demands CBI probe

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders held a protest against the state government in Jaipur over the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) paper leak matter and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



Speaking to ANI, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Rajendra Rathore said, "The manner in which the family members of Education Minister were passed in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) exam proves that a scam is going on under the patronage of government. There should be a CBI inquiry in this matter."



The Special Operation Group (SOG) of police has arrested REET Jaipur district coordinator Pradeep Parashar in connection with the exam paper leak case, said Ashok Rathore, additional director general of police informed on Monday.

As per the official statement, the role of Pradeep Parashar in the case came to light during the interrogation of another arrested accused Ramkripal Meena.

"A total of 36 people have been arrested in connection with the case," reads the statement

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said the Rajasthan government and the state police are thoroughly investigating the irregularities in the conduct of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET).

Speaking to ANI, the minister said, "After discrepancies and irregularities in REET exam, the government has dismissed many officials, implemented stricter norms and started a probe. A committee in the next 45 days will deliver its recommendations."

The paper of the REET exam which was held on September 26, 2021, was leaked two days before the examination.

In September 2021, the gang of five people, including a woman, was arrested and a cheating racket was busted by Rajasthan Police who acted after sensing foul play by a candidate who appeared at an Ajmer centre in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) that was held on September 26.

The incident came to light when aspirant, Ganesh Ram Dhaka (28), who had arrived at the Acharya Shri Dharam Sagar Digambar Jain Secondary Medium School Centre in Ajmer for the REET was found wearing a Bluetooth-equipped chappal.

Rajasthan government had suspended government officers, teachers, education department employees and police personnel suspecting their involvement in cheating in REET 2021.

Several people have been arrested by the police so far for their involvement in cheating in the REET exam. (ANI)