Rajasthan by-polls: Dhariawad reports over 69 pc, Vallabhnagar over 71 pc voter turnout

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar assembly constituencies of Rajasthan reported more than 69 per cent and 71 per cent voter turnout respectively on Saturday evening.

The Election Commission's Voter Turnout app informed that Dhariawad reported a turnout of 69.38 per cent and Vallabhnagar reported a turnout of 71.69 per cent till 6 PM.

Voting for the by-polls began at 7 am on Saturday.



The counting of votes will be done on November 2.

The by-polls were necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and BJP legislator from Dhariyawad, Gautam Lal Meena.

By-elections in three parliamentary constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies were held in different states on Saturday. (ANI)

