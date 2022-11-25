Rajasthan Cabinet approves rural tourism scheme, homeless upliftment, rehabilitation policy

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Rajasthan Cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday took various important decisions including promoting tourism of the state and amendment in state Civil Services (absorption of ex-servicemen) rules among others.

According to an official statement, the government also approved the proposal of the Rajasthan Homeless Upliftment and Rehabilitation Policy.

The cabinet approved Rajasthan Rural Tourism Scheme-2022 aiming to generate employment opportunities in the state.

"With this, the establishment of tourism units and rural guest houses, agricultural tourism units, camping sites, and caravan parks to be established in rural areas will generate employment in villages and rural handicrafts will be protected. At the same time, domestic and foreign tourists will be able to get acquainted with the rural culture of Rajasthan," the statement said.

The Rajasthan Cabinet also approved Homeless Upliftment and Rehabilitation Policy 2022.



According to the statement, under the policy, provisions have been made to provide terrace with a minimum space of 50 square feet per person, to provide proper privacy and security to special categories of people like women, the mentally retarded and the sick.

"Along with this, there are various provisions in the policy including providing basic necessities like drinking water, medical facilities, adequate fire safety measures and running shelters for homeless persons. With this decision, the homeless will be empowered by providing them with education, skills and employment," the statement said.

The cabinet also decided to amend the Rajasthan Civil Services (Absorption of Ex-Servicemen) Rules, 1998.

"With this, ex-servicemen will get a horizontal category-wise reservation in state recruitments. With this amendment, SC/ST ex-servicemen will also get proportionate representation in direct recruitment as a whole. Along with this, due representation of general candidates (besides ex-servicemen) belonging to backward classes will also be ensured in the posts reserved for backward classes," the statement said.

"It is noteworthy that in the current recruitment rules of ex-servicemen, after recruitment, they are adjusted in their respective categories. With this system, the ex-servicemen get their own category," it added.

The cabinet also approved the amendment in Rajasthan Computer State and Subordinate Services Rules, 1992 Schedule-1 of Rajasthan Computer State and Subordinate Services Rules, 1992.

According to this, the present provision of 50 per cent direct recruitment and 50 per cent promotion for the post of programmer will be amended to 40 per cent direct recruitment and 60 per cent promotion. This will provide more opportunities for promotion to the serving personnel. (ANI)

