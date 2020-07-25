Rajasthan cabinet meeting over holding of Assembly session concludes

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Rajasthan Cabinet meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence over the holding of state assembly session, concluded on early Saturday.

The meeting had started at 9:30 pm on Friday.

Earlier, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Gehlot wants to prove the majority in the House, adding that "we want to convene an assembly session to fight against coronavirus and for the people of the state".

He asserted that his party has a full majority to prove on the floor of the House.

"We want to call an assembly session to silence those who say Congress does not have the majority. The Congress majority is standing here at the Governor's House. We have a full majority. The Governor told us he will abide by the Constitution. He gave the Chief Minister a note that is to be looked into, then the Governor will have to follow Article 174 of Constitution," Surjewala said.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open.

Assembly Speaker CP Joshi has sent disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 MLAs. Pilot and the MLAs supporting him have approached the Rajasthan High Court against the notices. (ANI)