Rajasthan Cabinet meeting to be held this evening

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 21 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political turmoil in the state, the Rajasthan Cabinet meeting will be held at the chief minister's residence on Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressed the MLAs supporting his government at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur where Congress party MLAs are lodged.

"Neither Congress nor BJP want Assembly to be dissolved and election to take place. The entire country is watching the way you are fighting. Your respect has increased manifold. It is not something ordinary. All of you have phones, there is no pressure on anyone," Gehlot said while addressing the MLAs.

Congress leader Ajay Maken, state unit president Govind Singh Dotasara and others were present at CLP meeting.

Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open.

Pilot was, on July 14, sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president. Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs. (ANI)