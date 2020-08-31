Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Pratap Khachariyawas tests positive for COVID-19

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Pratap Khachariyawas on Sunday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet in Hindi, Khachariyawas said, "After some symptoms, I got myself tested for COVID-19 and my report came positive. I appeal to all who came in contact with me recently, to undergo COVID-19 test. You all stay healthy and take care of yourself."

Wishing the Minister a speedy recovery, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a tweet said, "Wishing my ministerial colleague, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas ji speedy recovery from COVID-19. May he get well soon."

As many as 603 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths were reported in Rajasthan, said the State Health Department on Sunday.

With this, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state has reached 79,380. While the active cases stand at 14,730, the death toll stands at 1,037.

So far, 63,613 patients have recovered after treatment, and 62,768 patients have been discharged. (ANI)

