Rajasthan cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas backs DGP's "false rape" claim

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas has supported the DGP's statement about 41 percent of rape cases being false in the state, saying that the DGP's claims hold some value.

Rajasthan Director General of Police Umesh Mishra had on Monday said that 41 percent of rape cases registered in the state were found 'false' after investigation.

"If the DGP is saying this, then it must be of some value," Khachariyawas said while speaking to the reporters.

"If the DGP is saying that 41 per cent rape cases are false, then there is merit in his words as the old DGPs also used to say the same thing," he added.



Khachariyawas said that the Chief Minister himself has been saying this from the beginning and now the DGP has said this, so it must mean something.

Khachariyawas had come to attend a two-day 'Chintan Shivir' (brainstorming camp) organized by the Gehlot government in Jaipur, said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given the common people the right to register FIRs, because of which more FIRs are being registered in Rajasthan.

"But the BJP makes false allegations whereas the reality is that the law and order situation in Rajasthan is many times better than that of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Pratap Singh Khachariyawas further added that if more FIRs are registered, it does not mean that the law and order has deteriorated in the state.

He also described Rajasthan's law and order many times better than BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. He added that Rajasthan is the first state to take action against paper leaks. (ANI)

