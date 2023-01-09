Rajasthan: Child among 3 killed from asphyxiation from makeshift fireplace smoke

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 9 (ANI): Amid an unprecedented cold wave in Rajasthan, three people, including a child, died due to suffocation from the smoke of a makeshift fireplace in Churu that has been recording sub-zero temperatures.



Police said the incident took place in Gaurisar village of Churu. The condition of another three-month-old child and another family member was critical, as per sources.

Rajasthan is reeling under severe cold wave conditions. The minimum temperature was recorded below freezing point last week, the Meteorological department said that has issued an orange alert in the desert state.

On January 6 night, the minimum temperature was recorded at zero degree Celsius in Churu and 0.6 degree Celsius in Pilani. (ANI)

