Rajasthan: Chittorgarh police busts gang running fake call centre, 16 held

Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) [India], November 27 (ANI):The Chittorgarh Kotwali police of Rajasthan on Sunday said it had busted a gang of cyber criminals, who had been duping people abroad.

A total of 16 persons were arrested in connection with the case, the police further said.

Sharing details of the gang bust, the station in-charge of the Kotwali police station, Vikram Singh told ANI, "Acting on a tip-off that a suspicious racket was being run from a cyber cafe on the premises of a hotel in the Gopal Nagar area, we raided the place and busted the gang."



He added that Trainee Assistant Sub-Inspector Jayesh Patel, who led the raid at the cyber cafe, found that a fake call centre, posing as customer care for e-tail major Amazon, was being run from the premises.

On the modus operandi of the gang, the station in-charge of Kotwali police station added that people overseas were duped in the name of sending online gift vouchers for cancelling their orders.

"The police recovered several computers along with mobile phones and other equipment," said Singh, adding, "A total of 16 people present at the fake call centre were arrested."

The Kotwali police said it has also received details about the identity of some other people allegedly linked to this gang.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

