Representative image
Representative image

Rajasthan: Churu SP to be moved out, CO suspended over custodial death, gang-rape

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:21 IST

Churu (Rajasthan) [India], July 15 (ANI): A week after the death of a young man and gang-rape of his sister-in-law in police custody, Churu SP Rajendra Prasad is being transferred while Sardarshahar Circle Officer Bhanwarlal Meghwal has been suspended. 

The man, Nemchand, allegedly died in police custody on July 6 after being held by the police in a theft case. Cops also took his sister-in-law to the police station where she was allegedly assaulted, her nails were plucked out and was gang-raped.  

An initial investigation ordered by the government revealed that the deceased was assaulted in the police station.

According to the FIR, policemen took Nemchand's sister-in-law to the police station on July 3. She was dropped back at her home in Sonpalsar village at 8:30 pm on July 7 in a serious condition. 

"Police took me to Sardarshahar police station for interrogation because my brother-in-law told them that the jewels he had stolen were with my sister-in-law. They made me sit in a room and beat me up. There were five-six policemen there at that time," she said in her statement.

"After beating me for an hour, they made me sit in another room. When a lady constable was taking me to the bathroom, I saw them beating my brother-in-law," she said.

"They called another lady constable. She was there beside me in the room. The policemen told me to undress and asked me to indulge in sexual acts...when I refused a policeman warned that I'd be given electric shock. They threatened me and forced themselves upon me. They were five or six in number," she said. 

The woman is undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

A case was lodged under sections 376, 376(2), 323, 343, 143 of SC/ST Act on a written statement by the victim at Sardarshahar police station.

The SP, who has been put on awaiting posting order (APO), had earlier suspended eight and attached 26 policemen to police lines in the case.

A senior police official said that the case will be further investigated by the CID, Jaipur. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:38 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out in Keshav Puram factory, 25 fire tenders on spot

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): A fire broke out in a factory in Keshav Puram area here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:38 IST

NMDC renames 31 schools after ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): A total of 31 schools run by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) have been renamed after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The move has been made to improve "enrolment" and the "public perception".

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:56 IST

Ahead of K'tka Assembly Session: BJP reiterates demand for floor...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reiterated its demand for floor test in Karnataka assembly while criticising the state Chief Minister and Assembly speaker for their "unacceptable" behaviour.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:40 IST

Chandrayaan-2 launch called off at right time: Former DRDO scientist

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Ravi Gupta lauded the decision to call off Monday's launch of the second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2, saying it was done at the right time before the occurrence of any big mishap.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:14 IST

Assam Congress president gives Zero Hour notice over floods in state

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Congress parliamentarian and Assam Congress Committee President Ripun Bora has given a Zero Hour Notice over flood situation in his home state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 10:04 IST

Kannauj: Police team attacked while attempting to resolve land dispute

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): A police team was attacked in a village of the district on Sunday for allegedly attempting to mediate between two parties involved in a case of land dispute.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 09:35 IST

Solan building collapse: 6 Armymen among 7 killed; Himachal CM...

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): As many as six Indian Army personnel and one civilian have died after a building collapsed in Kumarhatti in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 08:57 IST

As Chandrayaan 2 launch called off, students dissapointed

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July (15): For students who had gathered at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here to watch the launch of Chandrayaan-2, it was a disappointment when India's Moon mission to the unexplored south polar region of Earth's natural satellite was called off due to a tec

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 08:39 IST

Jhansi: Patients' health deteriorate after being administered...

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Some patients admitted at the District Hospital here have alleged that they were administered wrong medicine which ended up deteriorating their health conditions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 07:51 IST

50 days on, Congress yet to find successor to Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Nearly 50 days after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as Congress president, taking moral responsibility for the humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the grand old party is yet to finalise a new chief.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 07:21 IST

Mumbai: 20-yr-old woman dies after attacked by sharp weapon in Ghatkopar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): A 20-year-old woman died after being attacked with a sharp weapon by an unidentified person in Narayan Nagar, Ghatkopar, on Sunday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 07:19 IST

MP: 4 children dead, 1 rescued after they drown in Mandla

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Of the five children drowned in a flooded agricultural field in Bichhiya, four of them lost their lives here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl