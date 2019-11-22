The Pakistani Hindu family is staying in India for the last six years. Photo/ANI
The Pakistani Hindu family is staying in India for the last six years. Photo/ANI

Rajasthan: CID issues notice to send back Pakistani Hindu family staying in Jodhpur

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 16:05 IST

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Rajasthan Police has issued a notice that six people of a Hindu family who came here on a visa from Pakistan should be sent back.
The family living in a village in Rahamiyar district, Pakistan, reached Jodhpur after being facing religious, physical and mental torture in the country six years ago.
CID Jodhpur, citing the Home Ministry order, has ordered the immediate departure of the family to Pakistan, including the head of the family, along with five people including their young daughter, for violation of the visa rules.
Now the aggrieved family is pleading with the CID office, district collector and local public representatives to let them stay with their own in India.
The women of the family have warned that they will die but will not let their family members go to Pakistan. (ANI)

