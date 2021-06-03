Rajasthan CM announces incentives for pvt hospitals to set up medical oxygen plants

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 3 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced incentives for private hospitals to set up medical oxygen plants.

"In order to promote medical oxygen manufacturing in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister has announced a special package for medical oxygen manufacturing enterprises. The special package is extended to include hospitals where the minimum investment criteria are relaxed," an official statement said.

"The hospitals can avail the benefit of capital subsidy equivalent to 25 per cent of the investment made or Rs 4,01,000 per nm3/hour of manufacturing capacity, whichever is lower subject to a maximum of Rs 50 Lakh," it added.



Parsadi Lal Meena, Industries Minister, Government of Rajasthan, said that the move to include hospitals under the package came at the request of the medical fraternity.

"Under this special package, during the current fiscal if any hospitals are making investments for setting up a medical oxygen plant, can avail the Capital subsidy equivalent to 25 per cent of the investment made in plant and machinery and equipment or Capital Subsidy equivalent to Rs 40,000.- per nm3/hour or m3/hour of medical oxygen manufacturing capacity, whichever is lower, subject to a maximum of Rs 50 lakh," the statement said.

"For ease of understanding, hospitals are required to set up a plant having at least eight nm3/hour medical oxygen manufacturing capacity i.e. approximately 30 cylinders per day," it added.

"Similarly, enterprises other than hospitals are also eligible to avail the benefit of Capital Subsidy equivalent to 25 per cent of the investment made in plant and machinery and equipment, subject to a maximum of Rs 50 lakh. Only investors who have set up and commenced the operations between April 30 2021 and September 30 2021 can avail of the benefits of this special package," the release said. (ANI)

