Rajasthan CM approves constitution of panel to prevent child labour, child abuse

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 13 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Tuesday, approved the proposal to constitute a high-powered committee for the effective prevention of child labour and child abuse in Rajasthan.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot wrote, "Important decisions are being taken by the state government for effective prevention of child labor and child abuse in the state. The state government has approved the proposal for the formation and composition of a high-powered committee to study such cases in-depth and give solutions".

As per the proposal, the Child Empowerment Minister of the state has been made the chairman of the committee.

Meanwhile, the proposal also states that the Labor and Planning Minister and Tribal Regional Development Minister of Rajasthan, Co-Chairman and Chairman of the Rajasthan State Child Rights Protection Commission, will also be on the board, along with Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Government Secretary of Home Department, Principal Secretary of Tribal Regional Development Department, Government Secretary of Labor and Planning Department, Government Secretary of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and Department of Child Empowerment, Additional Director General of Police (AHT) Rajasthan will be the members of the Committee.



The administrative department of the committee will be the Child Empowerment Department, Rajasthan, the proposal further mentions.

Subject expert members nominated by the state government in the committee include Akhilesh Kakani (Naya Savera, Jaipur), Rajendra Parihar (Lavkush, Jodhpur), B. M. Bhardwaj (Apnaghar, Bharatpur) Bhojraj Singh (Aasra Vikas Sansthan, Udaipur).

Further, the Commissioner and Joint Government Secretary of the Child Empowerment Department will be on the committee as member secretaries.

Notably, back in June 2022, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the state government will be documenting a policy for the removal of child labour and begging from all the cities of the state.

Earlier, the Assam government in June 2022 reconstituted a State Level Advisory Body on Child Labour for a period of three years. (ANI)

