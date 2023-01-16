Rajasthan CM Ashok-Gehlot chairs first session of Chintan Shivir in Jaipur today

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 16 (ANI): Ahead of the state assembly elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok-Gehlot on Monday chaired the first session of Chintan Shivir in Jaipur.

The two-day Shivir will have eight sessions wherein state ministers will give presentations of their respective depts. The budget and implementation of various public schemes will be discussed

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will hold rallies in the state's Nagaur, Hanumangardh, Jhunjhunu, and Pali starting today.

Earlier on December 22, as the Bharat Jodo Yatra completed its Rajasthan leg and despite a presumed reconciliatory meeting between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, there seems to be no sign of a "full stop" to the feud between Chief Minister and his former deputy.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday lauded the Himachal Pradesh government for reinstating Old Pension Scheme and fulfilling the poll promise and said that "Congress means trust".

On Friday, the Himachal Pradesh government decided to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees, covered under National Pension System (NPS).

The decision was taken in the first Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Rajasthan- OPS Chhattisgarh- OPS Himachal Pradesh- OPS The Congress government of Himachal fulfilled the promise without delay.

A committee was also set up to implement the scheme 'Har Ghar Laxmi' - which would provide Rs 1,500 per month to women in 30 days. Congress means trust."(ANI)

