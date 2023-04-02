Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot flags off 'JITO Ahimsa Run' in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 2 (ANI): Rajasthan is the only state in the country where there is a department of "peace and non-violence," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Sunday while flagging off 'JITO Ahimsa Run'.

The event was organised by Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) at the Mahavir Digambar Jain School in Jaipur.

Talking to the media after flagging off the run, Gehlot said, "The main aim of this event is to spread the message of peace and non-violence. Rajasthan is the only state in the country where there is a department of peace and non-violence."



"Spreading the message of peace and non-violence was also the aim of Lord Mahavir," he added.

The Jain International Trade Organization (JITO), through its ladies' wing, has organised the IIFL JITO Ahimsa Run, which was held across 70 locations in India, to spread the message of peace, unity, and nonviolence.

In the national capital, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju flagged off 'IIFL Jito Ahimsa Run'-largest such run for the cause of peace and non-violence, from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Earlier on Saturday, JITO ladies' wing chairperson Sangeeta Lalwani, along with others, received the Guinness World Record certificate in Mumbai.

The Guinness World Records title was awarded to the IIFL JITO Ahimsa Run for receiving the highest number of pledges for a peace campaign in one week. The initiative received 70,728 pledges during the stipulated period of March 16-23. (ANI)

