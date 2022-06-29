Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says will uncover conspiracy behind Udaipur tailor's murder

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 29 (ANI): Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that the state government will uncover the "conspiracy" behind the cold-blooded murder of a tailor in Udaipur a day ago.

Speaking to reporters here Gehlot said, "It is not an ordinary incident, we will seriously decipher the conspiracy and links to this killing. I'm going for a meeting and will let you know the outcome." The Chief Minister departed for Jaipur from Jodhpur on Wednesday.

Gehlot had called a meeting with officials regarding the law and order situation in the state after one tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, was beheaded in broad daylight by two men in Udaipur's Maldas street area yesterday.

The chief minister had on Tuesday condemned the incident and said that the culprits will not be saved.

"It is a sad and shameful incident. There is a tense atmosphere in the nation today. Why doesn't Prime Minister and Amit Shah address the nation? There is tension among people. PM should address the public and say that such violence won't be tolerated and appeal for peace," the CM had said

"It is a very sad incident. It is not a small incident, what has happened is beyond one's imagination. The culprits will not be spared," Gehlot said.



Meanwhile, the Udaipur SP Manoj Kumar appealed to everyone to have faith in the law and asked them to maintain law and order situation in the city.

"Action will be taken against the accused. I appeal to everyone to have faith in the law. Law and order situation is under control. No incident has happened after the murder and the situation is completely under control," said the Udaipur SP.

Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt said that financial compensation of Rs 31 lakh will be given to the kin of tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

In order to maintain law and order, internet services were suspended for 24 hours across the state and Section 144 was imposed in all districts for the next month.

Kanhaiya Lal who was beheaded yesterday had a few days ago shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The two men posted a video boasting about the beheading and threatened PM Modi's life as well.

Locals protested after the incident that took place in broad daylight. Shops in Maldas street area of Udaipur have been closed following the incident. (ANI)

