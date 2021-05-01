Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for COVID-19

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 29 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.

"After getting tested for COVID-19, my test result has returned positive. I have no symptoms and feel fine. I will continue working in isolation while following COVID-19 protocol," he tweeted.

His wife, Sunita Gehlot had tested positive earlier, after which the Chief Minister also self-isolated as a precautionary measure.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said, "My wife Sunita Gehlot has tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic. As per protocol, her treatment under home isolation has started. I will be going under isolation as a precautionary measure and hold Covid-19 review meetings with doctors and officials daily at 8.30 pm," he said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination beginning May 1, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday said that the state needs at least seven crore doses of vaccines to innoculate people in the state between 18-45 years of age.

Rajasthan recorded 16,613 fresh cases, 120 deaths and 8,303 recoveries on Wednesday, taking the state's case tally to 5,63,577. (ANI)