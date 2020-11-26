Rajasthan CM asks officials to increase COVID-19 testing in villages

Rajasthan [India], November 26 (ANI): Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday instructed officials to strengthen the COVID-19 awareness campaign and increase testing in villages in an attempt to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

Gehlot was reviewing the COVID-19 situation at a meeting. He discussed the new guidelines issued by the government of India.



"Gave instructions to focus on strengthening awareness campaign even more in rural areas too & to increase testing in the villages. We should also work towards flattening the curve of #COVID19. #Rajasthan," the chief minister said in a tweet.

To flatten the coronavirus curve, the chief minister took stock of the arrangements for the night curfew announced by the state government.

Recently, the Rajasthan government decided to impose night curfew in the eight most affected districts and a Rs 500 fine on those not wearing masks amid a sudden spike in coronavirus cases. (ANI)

