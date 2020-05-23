Rajasthan CM condemns arrest of Ajay Lalu, urges PM to intervene

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 23 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday condemned the arrest of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Lalu for allegedly flouting lockdown rules.

CM Gehlot also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the matter.

Taking to Twitter, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said, "Arrest of UP Congress chief Mr Ajay Lalu for no fault of his is highly condemnable. Raising a voice for the common people is no crime. If all political parties in power start doing this it will set a bad precedent."

On May 20, Lalu was reportedly arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police and was sent to 14-day judicial custody for protesting over the issue of movement of buses arranged by Congress for migrant workers. (ANI)

