Rajasthan CM condoles death of 6 Kanwariyas in mishap in UP's Hathras

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 23 (ANI): Expressing grief over the death of six Kanwariyas from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, who were mowed down by a truck in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that his state has taken appropriate safety and security measures to avoid any untoward incident during the Kanwar Yatra.

"Huge throng of devotees from Rajasthan go to bring the water of river Ganga. The administration is directed to ensure the safety and security of the worshippers of Lord Shiva so that no unpleasant incident takes place and the devotees can reach their homes safely," CM Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

Urging the drivers to be extra careful during the rainy season, he said that even a little carelessness can prove fatal to one's life.

"Six Kanwariyas died after a dumper mowed them in UP's Hathras. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and courage to the bereaved family members," he said in another tweet.

According to the UP Police, six persons who were a part of a group of Kanwar Yatra pilgrims on their way to Bhopal from Haridwar were mowed down by a speeding truck in Hathras district in the early hours of Saturday.



The incident took place at 2.15 am, and while five persons died on the spot, one person succumbed to his injuries in hospital. All six have been identified as Ranveer, Jawar Singh, Naresh Pal, Manoj Kumar, Ramesh Pal, and Vikas Sharma.

The ADG, however, assured that a probe was underway and said that they have received information about the driver who managed to flee from the spot. "He will be nabbed soon," the police officer had said.

The district administration has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each for the next of kin of the six victims.

"One lakh rupees each to the nearest heirs of the deceased Kawar yatris. The action to provide assistance has been taken by the District Administration, Hathras," read a statement by the Office of Deputy Collector, Sadabad (Hathras).

The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage undertaken by Lord Shiva's devotees in which devotees known as 'Kanwariyas' visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of the Ganges and then worship the God with the same water during the holy month of Sawan.

The Kanwar Yatra has resumed this year after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 restrictions. Administrations of several areas are adopting necessary measures to avoid any untoward incidents during the holy pilgrimage. (ANI)

