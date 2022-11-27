Rajasthan CM floats road projects worth Rs 26.45 crore in Nagaur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 27 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday approved a slew of road projects measuring 54 kms in Nagaur worth Rs 26.45 crore.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said that the decision had been made to minimize the accidents and ease of movement of the people of the local area.

"Financial approval of Rs 26 crore 45 lakh has been given for new road construction work in Nagaur. With this, a road of about 54 km in length will be constructed, Gehlot said adding that with this approval, road construction work will be done in Nagaur district from Devisagar-Dantina-Akhasar (via Katariya ki Dhani) to Rohida der-Jhadeli-Gholiader Turkiya Nadi (via Dudiyon, Rao, Jakhar and Kundan ki Dhani )- to Unna Nadi.

"This decision will be an important step in the direction of minimizing the accidents and ease of movement of the people of the local area," he said.

CM Gehlot further said that the government took the decision as it was announced in the 2022-2023 state budget.

"In the budget of the year 2022-23, it was announced that road construction, strengthening, widening and other basic works would be done in different areas of the state," Ashok Gehlot said.

A financial provision of Rs 2,554.23 crore has also been approved for the construction of reservoirs on the Sei river and Sabarmati river in Kotra tehsil of Udaipur.

The reservoirs will be constructed to ensure the supply of drinking water in Pali and Sirohi districts, the CM further said.

"As per the proposal, water from the reservoirs being constructed on Sei and Sabarmati rivers will be released into Jawai dam through the pressurized pipeline, gravity pipeline and tunnel," CM said in his tweet.

He also added that after the construction of reservoirs, the drinking water system of 9 towns of Pali district (Pali, Rohat, Jaitaran, Sumerpur, Bali, Desuri, Sojat, Raipur, Marwar Junction), 560 villages and Shivganj town of Sirohi district as well as 178 villages will be strengthened.

Notably, in the budget of 2022-23, the construction of reservoirs was announced on Sei and Sabarmati rivers in Kotra tehsil of Udaipur to ensure drinking water supply in Pali and Sirohi districts. (ANI)