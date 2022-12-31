Rajasthan CM Gehlot approves creation of 200 academic posts in 11 engineering colleges

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 31 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday gave a New Year gift to the education system and teachers of the state with the approval of several proposals.

The CM approved the proposal for the creation of 200 academic posts in 11 engineering colleges in the state. These posts have been created under the Rajasthan Contractual Hiring to Civil Post Rules, 2022.

With this approval, the quality of education in 11 technical colleges of the state will increase further and people having the necessary educational qualifications will also get employment, said an official release.

According to the proposal, 44 in RTU Kota, 43 in MBM Jodhpur, 16 in CTAE Udaipur, MLVTE Engineering College Bhilwara, 15 in Engineering College Bharatpur and Ajmer, 12 in Engineering College Banswara, UCET Bikaner, Engineering College Bikaner, Women's Engineering College Ajmer Approval has been given for the creation of 10 posts each in Jhalawar and Engineering College.

Qualification and experience for the posts will be as per prevailing norms of AICTE. The monthly salary for the academic posts created with the said approval will start from about Rs 29 thousand and will reach Rs 50 thousand after completing 9 years and about Rs 86 thousand after completing 18 years.



Earlier, the CM had announced the implementation of the Rajasthan Higher Technical Education Quality Improvement Scheme in the budget 2022-23 and made a provision of Rs 15 crore for its implementation. In the implementation of this announcement, the said proposal has been approved.

Gehlot, while giving New Year's gifts to the working and retired teachers of Sanskrit colleges, he gave the approval to pay scale and revised pension benefits as per the rules.

Retired and working teachers of Sanskrit colleges have expressed their gratitude to the CM for this decision.

The seventh pay scale and pay band-IV has been approved by Gehlot in the past for the teachers of Sanskrit College.

In the year 2017, the salaries and benefits of teachers working in Sanskrit colleges were stopped. Similarly, retired teachers were also denied pension benefits in the year 2017. Because of this, lecturers, professors and principals of Sanskrit colleges who retired after the year 2017 were getting provisional pensions. (ANI)

