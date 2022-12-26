Rajasthan CM inaugurates, lays foundation stones for projects worth over Rs400 crores

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], December 25 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday inaugurated projects worth Rs 95 crore and laid the foundation stone of another set of projects worth Rs 333 crore.

Attending an event in Bharatpur, the Rajasthan CM said that another set of projects worth Rs 1081 crores will also take up after approval.

"Inflation and unemployment are big issues in the country. We will launch Ujjwala Yojana on April 1, 2023. Under this, we will provide BPL and poor families cylinders at the price of Rs 500. We will also make 'ration kits' available for families to bring the household costs down," he said.



He said that Rajasthan had become a 'Model State', because of its work in the health sector. "We are providing free health care up to Rs 10 lakh crore to people under the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swastha Bima Yojana and also helping people in adverse situations with the Durghatna Bima Yojana of up to Rs 5 lakh crore," he said.

Gehlot claimed that the state government took big steps for farmers' welfare, and said that it has taken several steps for the benefit of farmers.

"We have taken two major steps for the farmers. First time in the country, a special 'Krishi Budget' was presented. In addition to this, we also waived off loans of as many as 22 lakh farmers. Due to our Mukhyamantri Kisan Mitra Urja Yojana, the electricity bills of 8 lakh people came as zero," he said.

He said that Rajasthan is always ahead in providing employment opportunities to people. "So far, we have provided 1.35 lakh people, and the process is underway on other 1.25 lakh other posts. Other than this, MoUs worth 11 lakh crore were signed in the Invest Rajasthan Summit," he added.

CM Gehlot emphasized that the beneficiary schemes of the Rajasthan government are gaining praise across the country. He said that the Central government should also follow Rajasthan and bring such a policy for the country. (ANI)

