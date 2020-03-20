Rajasthan CM reviews COVID-19 preparedness

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday reviewed measures and steps taken across the state for prevention and protection against COVID-19.

Gehlot inquired about the arrangements made so far to tackle the threat of infection and gave instructions for effective prevention measures to senior officials across all districts.

"Gave instructions to make arrangements for isolation wards in hospitals in districts, designate a team of doctors for dealing with such cases, maintain supply of medicines and course of treatment to be decided in consultation with experts from SMS hospital," said Gehlot on the microblogging site Twitter.

He also advised officials to monitor social distancing in all districts, and further instructed that no gathering or crowd should be allowed. Gehlot warned of strict action to be taken against violation of rules.

The Chief Minister stated that raising awareness regarding the precautions in small towns and villages must be done at war footing.

Gehlot directed officials to keep a strict vigil regarding health condition of the people, who have returned from foreign nations, even after their screening.

"Our utmost priority is to save lives of people of the state. It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure this across state. In this time of crisis, everyone has to work much more seriously," he tweeted. The review meeting was held through video conferencing.

According to official data, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed up to 195 of which 19 have been cured.

The Centre has also imposed travel restrictions prohibiting entry of all passengers from the European Union, European Free Trade Association, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Philippines, and Afghanistan. (ANI)

