Rajasthan CM seeks time to meet Governor to give fresh proposal for convening Assembly session

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 25 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sought time to meet Governor Kalraj Mishra to give a fresh proposal for convening Assembly session.

The Rajasthan cabinet meeting at Gehlot's residence over the holding of the state assembly session concluded early on Saturday.

Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat had said on Friday that the date on which the Assembly session is to be convened has not been mentioned in the cabinet note and no approval was given by Rajasthan cabinet.

A press release by the secretariat said that the state government presented a paper to convene the session of the Assembly at very short notice on the night of July 23. The paper was analysed and legal experts were consulted over it, it said.

The secretariat said that there is no justification provided for holding of the session at short notice nor any agenda has been proposed for the same.

It said 21-day notice is required for the session to be called according to normal procedures.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open.

Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party on July 14. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi sent disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 other legislators. (ANI)