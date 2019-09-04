Rajasthan CM to personally meet SPs, IGs tomorrow

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): With an aim to disseminate the government's message on law and order to grassroots, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will meet every SP and IG in person here on Thursday.

The two-day meeting started on Wednesday to disseminate the government's message about bringing more transparency and accountability in the policing.

Apart from the Chief Minister, the Director-General of police and Chief Secretary will also be present during the meeting with the police officers.

Speaking to media persons about the two-day meet of SPs and IGs, he said, "We have met with all SPs and IGs today and discussed the prevailing law and order situations in their areas. It will continue till Thursday when we will meet with all of them one by one."

"We want to make the Rajsthan Police number one in the country. We want to run the government with transparency, sensitivity and accountability," he said.

The Chief Minister said SPs and IGs expressed their opinion, suggestions and briefed him and other senior officials about the situations in their respective areas. "The government will take action on their suggestions," he said. (ANI)

