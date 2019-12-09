Rajasthan: Complaint filed against 'Panipat' makers

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): A complaint was filed against makers of the movie 'Panipat', including director Ashutosh Gowarikar, in the Mansarovar Police station on Monday for the alleged wrongful portrayal of the 18th century ruler Maharaja Surajmal in the movie.

In the written complaint, the complainants have alleged that the film is based on imaginary facts and its motive was to insult the erstwhile ruler and spread hate in the society through the 'wrongful portrayal.'

Ashutosh Gowariker directed period drama is inspired by the third battle of 'Panipat' has been marred in controversy after several sections in Rajasthan objected over the movie.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has also accused the movie director of portraying Maharaja Surajmal in "wrong light", which she said, was 'condemnable.'

Maharaja Surajmal's descendants have also demanded a ban on the movie for allegedly portraying him in the wrong light.

Featuring events that lead to the third battle of Panipat in 1761, the film stars actor Arjun Kapoor in the role of Sadashivrao Bhau, who led the Maratha army during the battle against the invading Afghan army. (ANI)

