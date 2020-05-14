Rajasthan confirms 24 new COVID cases till 2 pm on Thursday

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 14 (ANI): As many as 24 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 4,418, according to the State Health Department.

"With 24 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 been reported in Rajasthan today till 2 pm, the total number of positive cases now stands at 4,418 including 122 deaths, 2,346 discharged and 1,716 active cases," as per an official statement issued by the Health Department.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 78,003 including 26235 recovered/migrated and 2549 deaths. (ANI)

