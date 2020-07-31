Rajasthan Cong MLAs supporting Gehlot being moved to Jaisalmer

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 31 (ANI): Rajasthan Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who were lodged at Fairmont Hotel in the city, are leaving for the airport to be shifted to Jaisalmer, today.



The political crisis in Rajasthan triggered by simmering differences between Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot.

Sachin Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress on July 14.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)