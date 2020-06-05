Rajasthan cops thrash man in Jodhpur after heated argument over not wearing mask

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 5 (ANI): A group of four to five police personnel thrashed a man in Rajasthan's Jodhpur following a heated argument for not wearing a face mask.

In a video of the incident, a group of cops from Pratapnagar police station are seen thrashing and manhandling the man identified as Mukesh Kumar.

According to the police, Kumar got into a fight with the cops and tore their uniforms.

"The man was not wearing a mask and got into a fight with Pratapnagar police station cops ensuring compliance with the lockdown guidelines in the area. The man even tore their uniforms and name tags. A case has been registered against him," police said on Friday.

The incident comes even as wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing has been mandated by authorities in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The police said that the man is of aggressive nature and has an old case registered against him for damaging his father's eye. (ANI)

