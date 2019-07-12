Rajasthan Court allows police to reinvestigate cow smuggling case against Pehlu Khan's sons

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], July 12 (ANI): A local court in Alwar on Thursday accepted a plea by state police to conduct further investigation in a cow smuggling case against three people, including two sons of Pehlu Khan, who was lynched in 2017.

Alwar Police had earlier filed a petition in the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate to re-open the charge sheet to reinvestigate the case.

A supplementary charge sheet will be filed after the investigation in the case, Alwar SP Parish Deskhmukh said.

The charge sheet against three persons including two sons of Pehlu Khan -- Irshad, Arif and the owner of the transporter Khan Mohammad - was prepared on December 30 last year. The charge sheet was presented in the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Behror on May 29 this year.

55-year-old Khan, a native of Nuh in Haryana, was allegedly beaten up by self-styled cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on the Delhi-Alwar highway on April 1, accusing him of smuggling cattle. He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on April 3. (ANI)

