Rajasthan court grants bail to actress Payal Rohtagi in objectionable content case

Bundi (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): A local court here on Tuesday granted bail to actress Payal Rohtagi, who was booked by Bundi Police under the IT Act for allegedly posting objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the Gandhi family on social media.

"The court gave relief to Payal. There was no such offence in which she can be kept in jail. Freedom of speech is available to every citizen. She got bail on Rs 50,000 bond and two surety of Rs 25,000 each," Bhupendra Singh, Rohtagi's lawyer told reporters here.

The actress was detained by Bundi police, on December 15, for allegedly posting objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family and was later sent to eight-day judicial custody by a local court.

Earlier in December, a notice was served to Rohatgi for allegedly posting an objectionable video.

The complaint in this regard was filed by Rajasthan Youth Congress general secretary Charmesh Sharma in October at Bundi Sadar police station, following which the police registered a case under 66 and 67 of the IT Act. (ANI)

