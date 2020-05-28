Rajasthan COVID-19 tally rises to 7680

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 27 (ANI): 35 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state till 2 pm today, taking the tally of positive cases to 7680, Rajasthan Health Department said.

A total of 1,51,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 64,426 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

There are 83,004 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 4,337 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)