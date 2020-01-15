Rajasthan: Cricket betting racket busted, 2 held

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Police busted a cricket betting racket and arrested two persons in Jodhpur on Tuesday.

"On receiving the information we reached the spot and arrested two people. We have also seized one machine which was being used by them for betting," said Pradeep Sharma, Station Incharge.

"The accused persons have connected mobiles to a device which has been seized by us. They do maintain records on paper as well which has also been seized by the police," he added.

The betting racket was busted on the day when India faced Australia in the first One Day International (ODI) of a three-match series on Tuesday. (ANI)

