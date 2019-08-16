Alwar Superintendent of Police speaking to ANI on Thursday night. (Photo/ANI)
Alwar Superintendent of Police speaking to ANI on Thursday night. (Photo/ANI)

Rajasthan: Divyang father commits suicide after no action taken against his son's murderers

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:56 IST

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A blind Dalit man allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison here in Bhiwadi on Thursday night after police failed to take action against the accused who killed his son last month.
The deceased was identified as Rattiram Jatav while his son was identified as Harish Jatav.
Rattiram committed suicide allegedly after receiving threat calls from the accused.
Another son of deceased Rattiram, Dinesh Jatav told ANI that his brother was brutally beaten by a mob after his bike hit a woman in Phalsa village on July 17. Later, he was admitted to a Delhi hospital where he died during the treatment.
"My father kept pleading with the police for justice but they did not pay heed to his request. If the police had taken action against the accused in my brother's murder case then my father would have been with us today. He had consumed poison as he was not served justice," Dinesh said.
Alwar Superintendent of police said Rattiram was brought dead to the hospital and an investigation is underway.
Ratiram's body has been kept by the police in the mortuary of the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. A post-mortem will be conducted as his family has requested for it.
Soon after receiving information about Rattiram's suicide, Assitant Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Vishnoi reached the hospital to investigate the case.
It is to note that an FIR under Section 302 was registered in Harish Jatav's murder case and the district administration gave a compensation of Rs 4,12,000 to his family. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:42 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Water level rises in Krishna river

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Water level in the Krishna river on Friday started rising near the catchment areas two days after 70 crest gates of Prakasam barrage were lifted following heavy rainfall here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:34 IST

IndiGo extends full fee waiver on flight cancellation to, from...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): In view of the current security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, IndiGo on Friday extended full fee waiver on cancellation and rescheduling for all flights to and from Srinagar till August 23.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:29 IST

Pehlu Khan case: Priyanka Gandhi calls court's ruling 'shocking'

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday termed as "shocking" the trial court's verdict acquitting all the six accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case and hoped the Rajasthan government will do justice in the matter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 11:26 IST

Heavy rain alert in J-K, Himachal, MP

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that isolated places likely over East Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Central Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall throughout the day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:57 IST

West Bengal: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's son rams car into wall, arrested

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): BJP Rajya Sabha lawmaker Roopa Ganguly's son was arrested by Kolkata police after he rammed his car into a wall late on Thursday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:47 IST

President Kovind to visit Jaitley at AIIMS

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting former finance minister and BJP leader, Arun Jaitely at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:40 IST

K'taka: Fishermen pray to for good catch, safety

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Fishermen community on Thursday performed the annual 'Samudra Puja' at Tannirbhavi beach here to seek blessings for an abundant catch and safe season.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:08 IST

Madhya Pradesh: Incessant rains flood Mandsaur, 3,000 people...

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Incessant rains over the past few days have flooded several parts of Mandsaur district including the revered Pashupatinath temple, forcing the administration to shift around 3,000 people to relief centres.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:00 IST

VP Naidu remembers 'role model, beloved leader' Vajpayee

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid rich tributes to the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by recalling his contribution to India and referring to him as a "beloved leader and role model".

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 09:53 IST

Hyderabad: Student returning from I-Day function dies in road accident

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A Class 9 student was killed and his friend was injured when a car hit them here at Langer House on Thursday morning, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 09:03 IST

Mamata rakes up Kashmir while paying tribute to Vajpayee

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday raked up the Kashmir issue while paying her tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 07:51 IST

Pres, PM pay tributes to Vajpayee on his first death anniversary

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with key BJP leaders, paid their tributes at the BJP stalwart's memorial, Sadaiv Atal, here on Friday.

 

Read More
iocl