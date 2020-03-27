Rajasthan doctors fighting COVID-19 sing 'Hum Hindustaani' to boost morale

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): At a time when the entire nation is battling against COVID-19, doctors and nurses have become the real heroes who are fighting on the frontlines to contain coronavirus spread. During such a crisis, a heart-warming video is doing rounds on social media in which a group of doctors at a hospital in Bhilwara is singing the song 'Chhodon Kal Ki Baatein' to cheer themselves up.

Bhilwara in Rajasthan is among the worst hit in the state with most positive coronavirus cases.

The doctors and nurses are being hailed as "God and angels" as they have been working tirelessly to save the lives of COVID-19 patients and providing them with the best possible treatment.

The 57-second clip shared by Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Government of Rajasthan, has a caption which states, "At the epicentre of COVID-19 in Rajasthan Government Hospital in Bhilwara - Doctors Mushtaq, Gaur and Prajapat, paramedics Mukesh, Sain, Gyan, Urwashi, Sarfaraz and Jalam are working 24*7 to beat Coronavirus. Take a bow, you are our true heroes! This is the spirit of new India."



In the video, all six doctors, who are fully covered in hazmat suits, preventive glasses and face masks, together sing the song to lighten their mood and boost the morale of the nation during this difficult phase.

Soon after the video was shared, it garnered thousands of likes and Twitterati lauded the doctors for their selfless dedication and hard work.

"You are the saviours. Thank you," tweeted a user.

"Big salute to these real-life heroes," wrote another. (ANI)