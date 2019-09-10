Rajasthan: DSP suspended, constables terminated in Behror police station attack case

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Two head constables were dismissed from service and senior police officials including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was suspended for their negligence in Behror police station firing case in which a dreaded criminal had escaped from custody following an attack on the police station.

After a preliminary investigation, the two head constables ---Ramavatar and Vijaypal -- posted in Behror Police Station were terminated from service. Deputy Superintendent of Police Janesh Singh Tanwar, head constable Shagun Singh and constable Krishna Kumar have been suspended, police said.

All the remaining 69 police personnel of Behror police station has been moved to the police line and fresh deployments have been done in their places.

Director-General of Police Bhupendra Singh said that Deputy Superintendent of Police Atul Sahu and Nawab Khan have been made the station-in charge of Behror and Bhiwadi respectively.

In an unusual turn of events, over 10 armed persons attacked the Behror police station and freed an alleged hardcore criminal, Vikram alias Papla, on September 6.

Several cases were registered against Vikram in various police stations.

The police personnel who were inside the station failed to chase the armed persons who escaped in a vehicle. (ANI)

