Rajasthan: Eight-year-old raped in Alwar

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): An eight-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped here. It has been found that the accused used to live with the girl, said police.

"The incident occurred on Wednesday night. The minor girl is presently out of danger and she is being treated at a hospital. Prima facie, it is found that the accused used to live with the girl. We are investigating the matter," said Deepak Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Alwar South.

"We will be investigating the matter and we will bring the accused for questioning," he added. (ANI)

