Rajasthan: Family makes jewellery using clay in Barmer

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A family in Vishala village of Barmer is taking their family legacy forward by continuing the art of making jewellery using clay.

The family has been in the profession from the last 40 years and has been managing to take forward this profession forward by exporting their jewellery also in the foreign market.

"I have been making jewellery from clay from the last 20 years. The demand is very low in India but foreigners really love this kind of jewellery. We make all kinds of women jewellery. We don't earn big profit in this profession. I only make if someone orders it, otherwise, I do not make these articles because the demand is very low here," said jewellery maker, Zamin Khan.

"Earlier I used to sell one article for like Rs 20-30 but now as the demand is less I sell it at a higher price. I go at different places to sell them like Mumbai, Udaipur, Rajkot and Una," he further added.

"I have been doing this work from the last 15 years. Our family's work is selling in foreign markets. Due to the foreign markets, the work is going very well. I also sell our jewellery to the festivals organised by the government. We make nimboli, locket, necklace and bangles of clay which we export outside," said another worker and family member, Arbab Khan.

Now, Zaim And Arbab are teaching their children so that this tradition continues. (ANI)

