Rajasthan: Family of man killed in shootout in Sikar, stages protest, demands justice

Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], December 4 (ANI): A family member of the man who succumbed to his injuries during a shootout in Rajasthan's Sirkar staged a protest against the killing and demanded justice.

State President of the BJP Kisan Morcha Hariram Rinwa who joined the protest hit out at the Ashok Gehlot government and said that it should control these types of situations.

"Almost 400 security forces are deployed for Rahul Gandhi's safety, but the common people of the state are not safe. This type of incident should not be repeated. The administration should take strict action against the people who are involved in this incident directly or indirectly. The state government should control this type of situation," he said.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Swami Sumedhanand said, "I talked to the SP on the basis of the information I received. This is the result of the carelessness of the administration that this incident took place. I had warned them earlier about the bad situation in the area when a boy was kidnapped before. However, we stand by the victim's family."



One person identified as Tarachand Jaat, a resident of Chhoti Khatu of Nagaur who had come to meet his daughter living in the hostel became victim in the firing incident in which one gangster identified as Raju Theth was on Saturday shot dead by unidentified assailants in Udyog Nagar in Rajasthan's Sikar district. Later the man who suffered bullet injuries in the incident succumbed.

According to purported CCTV footage from the shootout site, Theth was shot at near the gate of the hostel of a coaching institute under the Udyog Nagar Police station area.

A heavy police force has been deployed in Sikar and surrounding areas and Police said they have installed barricades and were checking vehicles.

Following the shootout, a Facebook post of an user by the name of Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for Theth's killing.

Taking to Facebook, Godara claimed he is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the killing was done in revenge on behalf of the attack on gangsters Anandpal Singh and Balbir Banuda. The user also mentioned the names of gangsters Ankit Bhadoo and Monu Bana in his post.

"Four people were involved in the firing. The people responsible for the incident will be nabbed soon. We are investigating the validity of the social media user's post and verifying it," Sikar Superintendent of Police Kunwar Rastradeep said. (ANI)

